Some travellers leave hotel quarantine early due to confusion over the removal of travel restrictions.

Some travellers are leaving hotel quarantine early due to confusion over the removal of travel restrictions.

One recent returnee to England told me she thought the Home Secretary had forgotten about those still in mandatory quarantine.

Some travellers have checked out ahead of the government’s release plan due to confusion about what the removal of countries from the red list means for people currently in mandatory hotel quarantine.

The 11 countries on the international travel red list were removed at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, removing the requirement for people entering England from those countries to stay in a government-approved hotel.

While it was clear what the change meant for those traveling to England, it was unclear when people who had already been subjected to mandatory quarantine could return home.

Alison Stitt, 64, arrived in England eight days ago after visiting her 90-year-old father in South Africa, whom she hadn’t seen since before the pandemic started.

She told me that Home Secretary Sajid Javid’s failure to announce a plan for releasing people in mandatory quarantine at the same time he announced the removal of the red list countries made her feel like he had forgotten about people in her situation.

After a lack of guidance, she and her husband decided to leave their quarantine hotel this morning rather than wait any longer.

“We respectfully and politely informed each and every guard that we would be departing… thank you very much, goodbye.”

“We were politely challenged several times, and we politely continued, and now we’re home,” she explained.

“We couldn’t risk 1,000 people trying to flee after lunchtime.”

Mrs. Stitt said a letter was left under their hotel room door at midnight, stating that a plan for the early release of those in mandatory quarantine was being developed.

“If you have received a negative result or have yet to take your day 2 PCR test, we would ask that you remain in quarantine for the time being until we are able to facilitate an early release from quarantine in line with public health guidelines,” the letter said.

More information will be provided to you by lunchtime on December 15, 2021.”

Throughout, Mrs. Stitt and her husband had both tested negative for Covid-19.

Red list: Confusion over scrapping travel restrictions leads some travellers to leave hotel quarantine early