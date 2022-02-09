Some Wilko customers are boycotting the store because of the new dog rules.

After Wilko announced that dogs would be allowed on the premises in over 200 of their UK stores, customers were divided, with many wanting to boycott the store.

Dog owners understand the struggle of wanting to go shopping but not wanting to leave their pet at home.

And, thanks to Wilko’s new rules, this is no longer an issue, as customers can now bring their dogs inside any of their 248 stores across the UK.

“A pet is more than just a pet, they’re family,” they said on Facebook as they announced the move.

That’s why we’ve decided to allow pets in 248 of our stores.

“We hope that customers will enjoy bringing their pets with them.”

“Please look for new signage at your local store’s entrance to see if they’re participating.”

However, the post has caused a schism among customers, with some welcoming the furry friends and others vowing to boycott the store entirely.

Customers quickly took to social media to express their opinions on the dog rules, with one stating that guide dogs are acceptable but that other dogs are not.

“It’s a nice gesture, but not everyone likes dogs, even well-behaved ones,” one person said.

I was terrified of them as a child, and no amount of “she’s really nice” will help if you’re scared.

When an incident occurs, I see this backfiring on Wilko.

“You are not a pet store; dog owners can socialize their pets elsewhere, and shoppers shouldn’t be concerned about being confronted by a dog while shopping for wallpaper, toilet paper, or biscuits.”

It’s one thing to have assistance dogs, but it’s another to have all dogs!”

“This is not good for my child who has anaphylactic reactions to animal dander and saliva,” a third added.

“Service dogs have a place in stores, and we can avoid and monitor them because they are well-behaved, etc. Pets do not belong in stores, and they put my son in danger of coming into contact with contaminated areas!”

“We’re not going to your stores where dogs are welcome!”

While some were dissatisfied, it was a welcome relief for others.

“Great news!” exclaimed one.

