Somerset pensioner finds ancient dog amulet in drawer that could be worth £3million

A pensioner has uncovered an ancient amulet of a dog that had been gathering dust for years in his garage – and it could be worth a staggering £3million.

When Alfred Correya, 66, discovered the tiny jade jewel in a chest of drawers he had no idea of its tremendous value.

Mr Correya’s father was an Indian gem dealer and emigrated to Britain in the 1960s.

When he died aged 96 in 2002, the amulet was left in a treasure chest in his son’s garage and forgotten about.

Mr Correya discovered the gem by luck when he was rummaging through the drawers but had no idea just how much it would be worth.

It is believed to be between 4,000 and 5,000 years old, and experts said they can trace it back to Stone Age China.

The discovery echoes an episode from Only Fools and Horses where Del Boy and Rodney Trotter sell an old watch from their garage, becoming millionaires in the process.

Mr Correya told The Sun: ‘My dad acquired all sorts of pieces but this dog was seen as a trinket. He seems to have been somewhat mistaken.’

Asian art expert Alexander Clement at Halls Auctioneers in Shrewsbury confirmed its estimate age and that the amulet was made from jade.

He valued it at between £2million and £3million.

The London School of Oriental and Asian Studies also said the amulet may have originated from South West China.

Mr Correya has conducted his own research and believes the amulet was buried with its owner before being stolen by graverobbers before eventually being sold to his father.