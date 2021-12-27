‘Something has gone wrong with our son,’ says the suspect’s father as threat video emerges from Windsor Castle.

A Southampton man, 19, has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

“Something has gone horribly wrong with our son,” says the father of the teen accused of plotting the Queen’s assassination.

On Christmas Day, a man was arrested with a crossbow on the grounds of Windsor Castle and detained under the Mental Health Act.

The man, who was 19 years old and from Southampton, has yet to be identified by police.

A video of a masked man brandishing a crossbow and threatening to kill the Queen is currently being investigated by police.

The man identifies himself as Jaswant Singh Chail in the video, which was posted on Snapchat less than half an hour before the intruder entered the grounds of Windsor Castle.

For the first time today, Jaswant Singh Chail’s father spoke out about the incident, saying that he had not yet spoken to his son but was “trying to get him the help he needs.”

“Something awful has happened to our son, and we’re trying to figure out what it is,” he told MailOnline.

“We haven’t had the opportunity to speak with him yet, but we’re working to get him the assistance he requires.”

We are going through a difficult time from our perspective.

We’re working to solve this problem, but it’s not easy.”

The man was detained less than half an hour after the video was posted online, according to The Sun.

He didn’t go into any of the buildings.

During the breach, the Queen was dining at the castle.

In the video, a man says he will try to kill the Queen in retaliation for a massacre by British troops in India in 1919, as well as for victims of racial discrimination.

“Please accept my apologies.”

I apologise for what I’ve done and will do.

I’m planning an assassination attempt on Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family.

“It’s retaliation for those who died in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919,” the man says through a voice filter.

“It’s also a form of retaliation for those who have been killed, humiliated, or discriminated against because of their race.”

My name is Sith, and I’m an Indian Sikh.

My name is Darth, and my name is Jaswant Singh Chail.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

