Something sinister happened because I discovered a mysterious blood-like stain outside my storage unit.

A TIKTOKER has posted a mysterious video of a blood-like liquid spilling out of a unit next to her storage locker, which has both disturbed and intrigued social media.

Ashley Money (@larrie6512) noticed the strange pool of red liquid oozing out of the unit earlier this week while putting some of her belongings into storage while moving house.

Money has released a series of videos about the as-yet-unidentified stain, with the first clip garnering nearly six million views in just five days.

Many viewers expressed concern to Money, with some speculating that the liquid was blood and that a body was inside the unit or that a murder had occurred in the parking lot.

Money reveals in her second clip that she informed the front desk of the discovery and was immediately contacted by a unit worker.

Money returned to the site a day later and discovered the red liquid was still present.

Money followed the orders of her followers and poured hydrogen peroxide over the fluid, which is known to cause a bubbling effect when mixed with blood.

Money said after pouring it on, “Unfortunately, no bubbles.”

She later clarified her remarks, saying she used the word “unfortunately” because she didn’t want to disappoint her viewers by assuming the liquid was something macabre.

In a subsequent video, she also stated that when she returned to the liquid on another day, she noticed what appeared to be small bubbles.

Money said in her most recent update that she’s been getting “a lot of heat” from fellow TikTokers who have chastised her for not calling the cops right away.

One user questioned, “At what point are you going to call the cops?”

Money responded by saying that she had called the cops shortly after uploading her first few videos.

She was unable to confirm that she had done so because her videos had been reported so many times on TikTok that she had been temporarily banned from using the app.

Authorities allegedly promised to call her back soon, but it took them “six and a half hours” to do so.

She claimed, “And then they laughed at me because it didn’t sound like an emergency.”

Police eventually contacted the storage unit owners and demanded that they open it up, according to Money.

“It turned out to be something they weren’t supposed to be storing,” she explained. “Yes, it did leak into my room, but she assured me it wasn’t a corpse.”

Money said she didn’t know what the item was, but it was something…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.