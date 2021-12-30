‘Sometimes I wonder if I would be treated differently if I were a bloke,’ says TUC leader Frances O’Grady.

‘There are times when I wonder if I would be treated differently if I were a bloke,’ says TUC leader Frances O’Grady.

The UK’s most powerful trade unionist talks about labor shortages, ‘unskilled work,’ and what it’s like to be a woman in power.

Frances O’ Grady may be the most powerful person in the vast trade union movement in the United Kingdom, but she still faces many of the same challenges that millions of working women do.

“Would it have been said to me in quite that way if I was a bloke?” she wondered.

Ms. O’Grady, 62, is the TUC’s first female president, leading a federation of 48 unions with over five million members.

While she believes the movement has come a long way and that the TUC now has a majority of female members, she admits that showing “vulnerability” at work is still difficult.

“I’ve learned to seek as well as give advice,” she says.

“I think it’s harder for women sometimes, because it’s almost as if you don’t dare to show weakness back in the day, especially if you’re in a male-dominated union.”

“I believe the labor movement has changed.

It isn’t just someone’s club; it is ours all.

It’s liberating because you don’t have to show off your vulnerabilities.

You can see that this is truly a team effort, and that the sum of our parts is greater than the sum of our parts.”

She has been guided by the image of a female shop worker throughout her career, which she juggled while raising two children as a single parent.

“When I’m doing my job, I imagine a female union rep who could be a shop worker or a care worker with caring responsibilities, and I’m thinking about what matters to her and how she would hear what we say.”

She explains, “I suppose that’s my discipline.”

“I like to imagine a female shop steward looking at me and saying something like, ‘You’re doing a good job, or you need to do better, or you’re not talking about what matters to me.'”

“Perhaps being a woman leader is a little different.

I honestly don’t have any idea.

That’s what I am.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

TUC leader Frances O’Grady: ‘There are times when I wonder if I would be treated differently if I was a bloke’