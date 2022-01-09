Son was shocked to discover his elderly mother’semi-naked’ on a hospital bed next to the staff canteen.

At University Hospital Hairmyres, Shalabh Gupta was taken aback when he discovered his frail mother in a bed next to a hospital staff canteen in what appeared to be a storage area.

An outraged son claims his mother was left “semi-naked” in a bed near a hospital staff canteen.

Shalabh Gupta’s shocking photos from University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride show his 76-year-old mother Shakuntala Gupta lying on a bed next to the open door of the dining area.

The room also appears to be used for storing bins, boxes, and furniture.

When Shalabh questioned a nurse, he claims he was told the hospital needed to make room for an emergency, according to Lanarkshire Live.

He claims that his befuddled mother, who has no idea where she is, has been left with “no privacy and no dignity.”

Shakuntala was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Hairmyres two weeks ago following a fall at her home in East Kilbride, where she was admitted for observation after a hairline fracture to her pelvis was discovered.

Shalabh discovered her in a canteen bed on Thursday.

Catering staff can be seen in the kitchen and moving around the dining area where she is the only patient, according to video footage obtained by Lanarkshire Live.

He described her as “just wearing an apron with a thin blanket over her and her legs were bare.”

“She was semi-nude, her legs exposed.”

The door was open, a brisk breeze was blowing, and passers-by were passing through.

There was no barrier or screen between us and the outside world.

“There was no dignity or privacy.”

She’d been in a room with a restroom.

Suddenly, she found herself in a cafeteria.

Nurses were chatting at tables and chairs in the cafe.

“You can’t just throw someone in there like that.”

Mrs. Gupta is incontinent and must be fed with a spoon.

Her family says it was totally inappropriate to leave her in such a public place because she frequently strips off her clothing due to her dementia.

“It is not appropriate to put a person there, especially someone who has dementia,” Shalabh continued.

And she was dripping wet on the ground.

