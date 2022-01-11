Son who only saw his mother through a window in the months before she died slams ‘rank hypocrisy’ at Downing Street party.
Hugh Palmer said he saw his 91-year-old mother Paddy ‘give up on life’ during the Covid lockdown because he could only see her through glass in the months leading up to her death.
Hugh Palmer paid daily visits to his mother at her residential care home during the first lockdown in May 2020, but they could only communicate through a glass pane.
There were no hugs, no handshakes, and no human touch.
It was the beginning of her slow decline in health and well-being, which would lead to her death in August 2020.
“It was so difficult to go and see my mother through the ruddy window, all those months of the lockdown were so cruel, but I understood it was necessary,” Mr Palmer said.
“As a former nurse, I understand the importance of protecting people’s health, and we had to prioritize other people.”
“So I am isolated,” she wrote in a candid account of her experience written shortly before she died.
“We’re all isolated if we’re supposed to help the NHS, but the cruelest thing for me is being able to touch the cold windowpane but not my son on the other side.”
“I’m looking forward to seeing him this morning, and thank God it’s possible, but not being able to hold his hand is an agony.”
While the Prime Minister and his mother followed the coronavirus restrictions in May 2020 at great personal expense to keep everyone safe, it has now been revealed that others at 10 Downing Street, including the Prime Minister, did not.
Boris Johnson’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds invited more than 100 staff to “socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden” on May 20 to enjoy the “lovely weather” after an “incredibly busy period,” according to an email leaked to ITV News.
“Bring your own booze,” the staff was advised.
According to reports, over 40 people attended, including the Prime Minister and his wife, who ate and drank together.
What irritates Mr Palmer, a family therapist, the most is “the absolute rank hypocrisy of what was going on in those circles in comparison to what was going on in other circles.”
‘It is agony not to hold his hand’
This powerful account was written by Paddy Palmer before her death, chronicling her experience of isolation during lockdown.
Three weeks ago, I gave my son a big hug before he left me here in my residential are home. I thought I would see him the next day but it wasn’t to be. Lockdown arrived. Suddenly I found myself wondering if I would ever touch his lovely face again or give him a hug. I still wonder. Realistically, at 91, I don’t stand much chance if the virus comes here, and it is so vicious that it could unfortunately attack Hugh too.
During the last three weeks I have watched the sparrows enjoying the freedom of coming and going to the hedge where they are building their home.
I have watched the cherry blossom (flourishing when I last hugged Hugh) depart from the tree and blow wherever the wind would take it, and I have watched the daffodils come and go as nature intended.
I saw how all nature is interdependent and lives according to the seasons. Freedom. But now, as Saint Paul says, “I see through a glass darkly”, for I’m blessed so much that Hugh can come to my window, that I can see his smile, know he is alright. But we can’t touch, we can’t hug. We can only wave and blow kisses to one another.
Oh! The cruelty of this virus! That actually we may never touch one another again! It seems he lives in another world, walking from his house to here and I feel like an animal he can look at but not touch.
This virus has cast people off from their loved ones in life and death, and the people in this home wonder “How long?”.
The carers are wonderful, keeping the spirits up, though each one of them is left wondering, each has a house, children, husband, elderly relatives, yet they tried to keep us cheerful.
So I am isolated. We are all isolated if we are to help the NHS, but the biggest cruelty for me is to be able to touch the cold windowpane, but not touch my son on the other side of it. I’m looking forward to seeing him this morning and thank God it is possible, but it is agony not to be able to hold his hand.
