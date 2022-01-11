Son who only saw his mother through a window in the months before she died slams ‘rank hypocrisy’ at Downing Street party.

Hugh Palmer said he saw his 91-year-old mother Paddy ‘give up on life’ during the Covid lockdown because he could only see her through glass in the months leading up to her death.

Hugh Palmer paid daily visits to his mother at her residential care home during the first lockdown in May 2020, but they could only communicate through a glass pane.

There were no hugs, no handshakes, and no human touch.

It was the beginning of her slow decline in health and well-being, which would lead to her death in August 2020.

“It was so difficult to go and see my mother through the ruddy window, all those months of the lockdown were so cruel, but I understood it was necessary,” Mr Palmer said.

“As a former nurse, I understand the importance of protecting people’s health, and we had to prioritize other people.”

The separation from his 91-year-old mother, Paddy Palmer, was agony for her.

“So I am isolated,” she wrote in a candid account of her experience written shortly before she died.

“We’re all isolated if we’re supposed to help the NHS, but the cruelest thing for me is being able to touch the cold windowpane but not my son on the other side.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing him this morning, and thank God it’s possible, but not being able to hold his hand is an agony.”

While the Prime Minister and his mother followed the coronavirus restrictions in May 2020 at great personal expense to keep everyone safe, it has now been revealed that others at 10 Downing Street, including the Prime Minister, did not.

Boris Johnson’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds invited more than 100 staff to “socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden” on May 20 to enjoy the “lovely weather” after an “incredibly busy period,” according to an email leaked to ITV News.

“Bring your own booze,” the staff was advised.

According to reports, over 40 people attended, including the Prime Minister and his wife, who ate and drank together.

What irritates Mr Palmer, a family therapist, the most is “the absolute rank hypocrisy of what was going on in those circles in comparison to what was going on in other circles.”

