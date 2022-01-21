Songs by Meat Loaf: From ‘Bat Out of Hell’ to ‘I’d Do Anything for Love,’ these are the songs that made him famous.

Meat Loaf rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s, and he is still one of the world’s most well-known classic rock stars.

Meat Loaf, the rock star, passed away at the age of 74, according to his family.

The singer and actor rose to prominence in the 1970s and 1980s, and he is still regarded as one of the world’s most well-known rockers.

Everything you need to know about his life, career, and most famous songs is right here.

Meat Loaf’s wife Deborah was by his side when he died, according to a post on his official Facebook page.

“Our hearts are broken to report that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the statement read.

“During the last 24 hours, his daughters Pearl and Amanda, as well as close friends, have been with him.

“His illustrious career spanned six decades, during which he sold over 100 million albums worldwide and appeared in over 65 films, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne’s World.”

“Bat Out of Hell is still one of the top ten best-selling albums in history.”

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we truly appreciate all of your love and support as we move through this time of grief in the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the post continued.

We appreciate your consideration of our current need for privacy.

“Don’t ever stop rocking… from his heart to your souls!”

Michael Lee Aday, the singer’s real name, was born on September 27, 1947, in Dallas, Texas.

Meat Loaf had been his nickname since he was a kid.

He sold millions of albums around the world, with the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy being one of his most well-known works.

In 2016, he was honored with the Hero Award at the annual Q Awards music ceremony, which he dedicated to everyday heroes and called on people to “bring love back into this world.” He also played Eddie in the 1975 musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

His career spanned more than just music, with roles in films such as Fight Club (1999) and Wayne’s World (1992).

It was also in Bat Out Of Hell.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Meat Loaf songs: The late singer’s most iconic tracks, from ‘Bat Out of Hell’ to ‘I’d Do Anything for Love’