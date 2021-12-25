Songs from Christmas movies ranked according to how much they make us cry.

We ranked the Christmas movie songs based on how much they made us cry.

A successful Christmas film can (and should) be measured in tears.

Like nothing else, curling up in front of the fire and watching a Christmas movie evokes all the festive feelings.

Whether you realize it or not, the music in those films is largely responsible for getting your Christmassy juices flowing like a well-cooked goose.

No matter how many times we’ve seen the film or heard the music, there’s something about a well-timed song that always has us weeping into our Christmas crackers.

Please join us if you want to have your emotions washed away and then re-tied with tinsel.

The Muppet Christmas Carol, One More Sleep ‘Til Christmas

If this is the beginning of our list, we’ll need more tissues.

Bob Cratchit (as played by Kermit the Frog) has just learned that he will be off work on Christmas Day.

We’re already in tears.

He’s worked so hard for his miserly old boss, Ebeneezer Scrooge (Michael Caine), in his cold little office with his colleagues (the rats), and now it’s time to close up shop for the holidays.

Warmth, kindness, hope, and excitement for the morning are all conveyed in this wistful, reflective song.

“Everyone can sense it; it’s a strong sensation.”

“After all, there’s only one more sleep until Christmas….Day,” says the narrator.

As the song ends, a young lad (played by a mouse) shivers in a paper bag, evoking the cold, heartlessness of Victorian London.

Kermit sings the song again later in the movie, this time with his sickly little son on his shoulder.

Tiny Tim (played by Robin the frog, who was making his acting debut at the time) sings happily, despite the fact that it makes him cough.

Love Actually, All I Want for Christmas Is You

You should not attempt to cover a Mariah Carey song.

You won’t be able to do it.

You’ll sound terrible and make a fool of yourself, because that woman is the Christmas singing angel.

At least, that’s what people said before the movie came out.

A little girl (just a little girl!) sings All I Want For Christmas Is You so beautifully in this scene from Love Actually that it makes everyone cry and then literally fall in love with the Prime Minister (played by.

