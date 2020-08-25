Sonia Gandhi to continue as president of India’s main opposition party

NEW DELHI, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Sonia Gandhi, the interim president of India’s main opposition party the Indian National Congress (INC), will continue in the post till a new president is elected in the near future, decided the highest decision-making body of the party on Monday.

The crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, held virtually, lasted more than seven hours. The CWC meeting was held amid demands from a wide section of INC leaders that her son Rahul Gandhi should once again take over the reins of the party.

Briefing media persons at the conclusion of the CWC meet, General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said that it was unanimously decided to let Sonia continue as interim president of the party, till such time as an All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) session is convened in near future.

In the unanimously adopted resolution the 52 senior-most INC leaders acknowledged that only Sonia can lead the party in the prevailing difficult circumstances, particularly amid challenges thrown by the COVID-19 pandemic, besides others.

“The CWC authorises Sonia Gandhi to bring about the required organisational changes to face challenges before the party,” said the resolution. Enditem