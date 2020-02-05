Sonia Kruger is finally CONFIRMED to host rebooted Big Brother series

She recently confirmed she was jumping ship from Channel Nine to Channel Seven.

And on Wednesday, an excited Sonia Kruger confirmed she will in fact be hosting the newly rebooted Big Brother.

The 54-year-old TV presenter, who hosted the series between 2012 to 2014, said that she knew 2020 was going to be a fantastic year but to be asked to host the ‘big daddy of reality shows is icing on the cake’.

Speaking to 7News.com.au, Sonia said: ‘I’ve always loved Big Brother and this brand new series of the show will take it to an exciting, contemporary level that will make for addictive viewing.’

The series was originally hosted by Gretel Killeen for seven seasons on Channel 10 before being replaced by Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson in 2008.

Hosting duties were then taken over by Sonia, who hosted Channel Nine’s revival, which aired between 2012 and 2014.

On Wednesday, the iconic reality show teased fans yet again about the upcoming reboot.

Taking to Instagram, the official handle shared a snap of the classic blue screen which had a faint camera in the background.

The writing over the image read: ‘Keep your eye on MKR.’

While the caption read: ‘This is Big Brother. Everyone to the lounge,’ before teasing the time of MKR at 7.30pm.

Channel Seven is currently teasing the return of Big Brother, with the show presently in pre-production.

The network said the new series will air prior to the Olympics, with filming scheduled to begin soon.

Sonia dramatically resigned from Today Extra live on-air last year.

The TV personality broke down as she revealed her plans to ‘do something new’ and ‘spread her wings’, while her co-host David Campbell, 46, watched on in shock.

‘After eight fabulous years, I’m leaving the show and the Nine Network. I have had an amazing time here,’ Sonia said, as David pleaded for her not to cry.