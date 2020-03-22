Sonic the Hedgehog Is Racing to a Digital Release Earlier Than Expected

As the novel coronavirus continues to shake up, well, everything, media companies have started to adapt. One big change is that digital releases are suddenly much more likely to come sooner rather than later, what with the box office pretty much non-existent.

The latest comer is Sonic the Hedgehog, who will, characteristically, be racing into his digital release pretty early. As reported by Nerdist, Paramount has announced that the digital release of Sonic the Hedgehog will occur on March 31st, in just a little over a week. This release will include, alongside the (pretty fun) film, some deleted scenes, bloopers, a new short, and other special features.

Sonic was a surprisingly enjoyable entry into the video game movie canon, and it, against all odds, managed to capture the spirit of the character: frantic, snarky, a bit absurd, and entirely wholesome. Ben Schwartz made a solid Sonic, and the film also included the type of performance Jim Carrey hasn’t given since the ‘90s, in terms of sheer corny zaniness. James Marsden was also there. He was fine.

The physical release of Sonic the Hedgehog is still, at this point, slated for May.

Featured image: Paramount