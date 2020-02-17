Sonny Bill Williams welcomes fourth child

Sonny Bill Williams has welcomed his fourth child with wife Alana Raffie.

The former All Blacks superstar, 34, made it home just in time for the birth of his baby boy on Friday after skipping out on the Toronto Wolpack’s match against Wigan in England.

Williams announced the happy news to fans on social media, sharing a photo of himself dressed in scrubs in hospital cradling the newborn.

‘Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah! Baby & mum are healthy and well. The stress levels aren’t as high 4th time around, but the love we have for this child is the same,’ he gushed.

The doting dad also shared a sweet video clip of him rocking his son to sleep as the little boy lied on his chest.

‘Getting that skin to skin #myson. #AlwaysAlhamdulillah,’ he said.

Williams is already father to daughters Iman, six, and Aisha, three, and 19-month-old son Zaid.

The Toronto Wolfpack congratulated their teammate on Twitter shortly after news broke.

‘Congratulations Sonny, Alana and family!’ they tweeted.

Williams and his wife are yet to announced the name of the baby boy.

The birth marks another exciting new beginning for Williams, who has been competing in the Super League campaign after signing a $10million two-year deal with the Canadian professional club in November.

Last month, Williams said he was grateful at 34 to still be in a position to play at a high level, after five years in the 15-man code with the All Blacks.

‘I am just really excited to come back to the game I grew up playing,’ Williams said.