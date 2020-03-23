Sonos’ Older Products Won’t Work On Its New OS

Earlier this year Sonos removed support for some older devices, but quickly backflipped when fans rather loudly voiced their displeasure. While these devices are still going to be supported past May, things are going to be a little more complicated, because Sonos just announced a shiny new OS called the S2.

The new operating system will have its own dedicated app and promises upgraded audio bandwidth and higher resolution audio bandwidth for audio formats and home theatre. According to Sonos, users will also experience “increased personalisation” though there are no details on what that means.

One feature that has been called out is Room Groups, which will use your system to remember frequently played tracks in certain rooms or zones. There is no hard release date for the S2 globally or locally yet, but it will be sometime in June.

Of course, the biggest question Sonos stans probably have is – what about older devices. After the reaction people had last time it tried to sunset a bunch of older hardware, it’s clear that Sonos is working to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

But while Sonos will continue to update and provide bug fixes to those older devices for as long as possible, they won’t be compatible with S2 or any new Sonos product that is released after May.

“As we stated in January, some of our oldest products don’t have sufficient memory or processing power to be compatible with S2. These products will remain on the Sonos app customers are already using which will be renamed the Sonos S1 Controller in the app stores,” said a Sonos spokesperson in a statement.

So basically these older devices will still technically work and have connectivity “after May”, but not with any new products or anything attached to the S2 OS.

Any compatible Sonos products will be able to download the new Sonos app from their app store of choice once it goes live in June.

Most Sonos products will be compatible with S2. If all of your products are compatible, you will be able to download the Sonos S2 Controller app and get started when it’s available in June. The system will update to the new S2 OS and you’ll be ready to go with all your connected speakers and devices.

Unfortunately, you can’t. However, Sonos has offered a few options on how you can still use these older products on the original S1 operating system.

We figure that people who loved the older Sonos products enough to fight for continued updates are perhaps less likely to go for option one or two. But maybe a new OS will be enough to tempt them away.

Option three is quite good if you don’t care enough about the new features that we still don’t know anything about – though this will also become problematic if you buy any new Sonos products released after May. Those bad boys will be completely incompatible with the older devices.

As for option four, we think that’s probably best for people with a mix of newer and soon-to-be incompatible devices they want to keep using. This may seem like an extreme measure, but some people own a lot of Sonos. I know someone with 14 of them.

We’ll let you know what else you can expect from the Sonos S2 once more details are released closer to June.