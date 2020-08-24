Sony Releases First PlayStation 5 Ad, Names Features But Still No Price

With a new minute-long spot to promote its next-gen console, Sony seems set to start marketing the PlayStation 5.

Still, The Verge notes that there’s no mention of an actual release date, or more importantly, a price for the console that will be battling Microsoft’s Xbox Series X for the hearts, minds, and wallets of gamers worldwide for the next few years.

It’s an ad that hypes the high-end graphics that everyone expects from the PS5 as well as an immersive experience that will supposedly be provided by the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the new DualSense controller.

“Welcome to a world where you can feel more,” a female voice narrates as a character is shown walking on ice. As the woman touches the ice, it illuminates before cracking up and a creature with tentacles breaks through.

“A world where you can see with sound,” says the narrator in a completely different setting. It’s evening in an urban environment now and the ad’s protagonist reacts to a sound from the radio before a missile flies past her.

Then in what resembles a cavernous archaeological dig, a portal opens before the narrator says, “a world where you can feel force at your fingertips.” She then shoots a flaming arrow at the portal that has come alive with activity.

A long shot of that same scene then reveals a creature seemingly made of rock arising before the protagonist prepares another flaming arrow. “Welcome to a new world of immersion,” the ad concludes.

The DualSense controller is then shown beside the PlayStation 5 console. The words “Haptic Feedback,” “Adaptive Triggers,” and “3D Audio” consecutively flash onscreen. “Play has no limits” and the familiar PlayStation buttons are the final graphics seen.

The ad is designed for PlayStation players to “see the new console’s features come to life through a young woman’s eyes and her movements,” says Mary Yee, head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

“We are quite excited about these features and we can’t wait for you all to get more immersed in the world of games with the PS5 console and DualSense wireless controller in your own hands,” she adds.

Clearly, Sony is emphasizing immersion and tapping more than just visual senses with its new console. The senses of sound and touch will also be a focus for the PS5 with the DualSense as a large part of that package.

It’s a striking ad that one would expect from a large company like Sony. Those expecting an announcement about the console’s price, though, will be disappointed as that and information on when preorders are available are nowhere in sight.

Sony has reportedly been battling to keep its PS5 price down due to component shortages. Sony has committed to a disc-less version of the PS5, which could set up a next-gen price war with Microsoft.