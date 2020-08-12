Sony Reportedly Spending Big On PS5’s Secret Weapon Against Xbox Series X

A new report revealed that Sony is investing big on one of the secret weapons of the PS5. Both Sony and Microsoft have not yet announced the release date of its upcoming gaming console. However, ahead of the console’s arrival, a new report bared the secret weapon of its next-gen console.

PS5’s Secret Weapon

The latest information about the PS5 came from former game Informer Editor Imran Khan. In his Kinda funny podcast, Khan shared interesting details about the PS5 and one of these includes its secret weapon. Sony is spending big in making sure that many promising titles launch on the PS5, Khan revealed.

The PS5 version of Marvel’s Avengers will feature an exclusive Spider-man character, the former editor shared. “There are things you will be shocked to find out that Sony is moneyhatting, that they are locking up for timed exclusivity, he added. Khan said that there are titles that are currently accepted as multi-platform games, however, Sony is locking these games up for a while, he noted.

Timed-Exclusives

Exclusives or console exclusives are not new in the gaming industry. Both Microsoft and Sony are aware of this. The gaming industry is familiar with two forms of exclusives. These are the time-limited and genuine exclusives. The latter is easier to understand since these games are owned by studios or by a hardware manufacturer. Timed-exclusives are a little bit tricky since it could be used in any third-party game and some companies are not really direct on whether these titles could release on other platforms.

Other PS5 Details

Over the past weeks, several insiders, including Khan, believed that Sony is holding back the third-party announcements. On RestEra, some fans have started fanning the coal of speculations about potential titles included in the PS5’s timed-exclusives. Several fans believed Rockstar Games’ “GTA 6” would be a PS5 timed-exclusive title. Other claimed that Bethesda’s “Starfield” and even Square Enix’s “Final Fantasy XVI” would be timed-exclusives on PS5.

Obviously, these titles are not official and are based on fans’ speculations. Meanwhile, the PS5 is set to arrive in the Holiday of 2020.