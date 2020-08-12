Sony’s Acclaimed WH-1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Headphones Get Massive Discount

Sony’s acclaimed wireless noise-canceling headphones, WH-1000XM3, just got a discount of nearly $100 following the release of its successor, the WH-1000XM4.

Sony’s WH-1000XM3 headphones have been praised by many for its great sound and legendary noise-canceling capabilities. Various tech sites consider this pair of cans as the best among other noise-canceling headphones available in the market today.

Some, however, might’ve tried to buy the WH-1000XM3 in previous months or weeks but had been turned off by its expensive selling price. It was originally listed for $349.99 and was considerably more expensive than other offerings in the market, including Apple’s pricey AirPods Pro.

Sellers have tried to lower its price in an attempt to get more people to buy it. Those who didn’t have enough money to buy a new one previously had the option to buy refurbished units for only $200 via Amazon. But these aren’t brand new.

Now, interested parties can get brand new units of Sony’s WH-1000XM3 headphones for only $255 via Amazon, The Verge reported. This is the lowest price for the model yet. Buyers can get them in either black or silver colors.

Those who buy the WH-1000XM3 can expect to enjoy the following features:

Industry-leading Digital Noise Cancellation

The WH-1000XM3 is designed to reduce or remove ambient noise, regardless of the environment, so that users can listen to their music without obstruction. Every word, note, tune and detail will be heard very clearly with noise-canceling turned on.

HD Noise-Canceling Processor QN1

Sony’s proprietary QN1 noise-canceling processor boasts of 32bit audio signal processing and best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio. This component powers the WH-1000XM3 and allows it to produce amazing sound and clear voice calls.

Adaptive Sound Control

Adaptive Sound Control detects the activity around the wearer and adjusts noise-canceling levels accordingly. It helps users enjoy their music whether the surroundings are noisy or not.

The price drop comes after Sony revealed the successor to the WH-1000XM3, the new WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. The two look identical, but the new model comes packed with more features. Those who can’t afford the new model can simply choose the older one because it still features the same legendary noise fans have loved.