Soon, you’ll be able to order free COVID-19 tests through the government’s website: How it’ll Work

Associated Press writers ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is working to make COVID-19 rapid test kits more available and accessible to Americans by increasing supply and lowering costs, despite widespread criticism following weeks of shortages.

The first shipments of free test kits will be sent out to Americans by the end of the month, according to a new federal website.

In addition, beginning on Saturday, most Americans will be able to get reimbursed for tests they purchase.

The following are some key details about the new programs:

HOW DO I SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR A FREE TEST?

Covidtests.gov offers 19 free tests.

By the end of January, the first tests will be out.

“Tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering,” according to the White House.

In the continental United States, the USPS reports shipping times of 1-3 days for first-class packages.

Priority Mail will be used for deliveries to Alaska, Hawaii, Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), and Diplomatic Post Office (DPO) addresses.

Importantly, because of the shipping and processing times, Americans will need to request the tests well before they meet the federal requirements for requiring one.

WHEN SHOULD I CONDUCT TESTS?

At-home testing is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when people have symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, sore throat, respiratory symptoms, and muscle aches; five days after a potential COVID-19 exposure; or as part of test-to-stay protocols in schools and workplaces.

WHAT IS THE MAXIMUM NUMBER OF TESTS THAT I CAN ORDER FROM THE WEBSITE?

According to the White House, shipments will initially be limited to four rapid tests per residential address, regardless of the number of occupants.

IS THERE ANY OTHER WAY TO GET A FREE TEST KIT?

According to a new Biden administration rule, private insurers will be required to cover the cost of up to eight at-home rapid tests per month per insured person.

People will be able to purchase tests in a store or online and then request reimbursement from their health insurance company.

