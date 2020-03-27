Soothing songs for self-isolation: readers’ picks

Whether it’s Alice Coltrane or Brian Eno, 80s pop or lover’s rock, here are your favourite songs to soothe the soul, collected in a playlist

Last week, we published a 60-song playlist of soothing songs to reduce the stresses of self-isolation and the coronavirus outbreak. We asked you for your suggestions, and you responded with hundreds of songs.

Certain artists were picked again and again – John Martyn, Pink Floyd, Aphex Twin, Boards of Canada, Al Green – but there was also a huge range of styles that people found calming: lover’s rock, ambient, 80s pop, spiritual jazz and more.

After excising some tunes that most people will find profoundly stressful (whoever picked Meshuggah’s Koloss, if you’re not trolling, I salute you), and picking out the first selection per reader comment, here is a playlist of your soothing faves. Work pressures mean we don’t have time to put it into Apple Music and other streaming services, but any bored self-isolators are welcome to make their own and share in the comments below!