Sophie Gradon’s mum Deborah slams parliamentary inquiry into reality TV after Caroline Flack death

The mother of tragic Love Island contestant Sophie Gradon has slammed the Parliamentary inquiry into reality TV after Caroline Flack became the third person involved in the show to take their own life.

Sophie Gradon, 32, appeared on the 2016 series of the show and killed herself at her family home in June 2018. After her death, the body of Mike Thalassitis, 26, was found near his home in 2019.

On Saturday, former host of the show Caroline Flack, 40, killed herself while her friend went to the shops and soon after she was told she would face trial over the alleged assault of her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27.

The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport set up its own inquiry into the deaths and that of Jeremy Kyle guest Steve Dymond.

But the probe ended when Parliament was dissolved for the General Election in December.

Ms Gradon’s mother Deborah yesterday claimed the issue has been ‘swept under the carpet’ after the dissolution of Parliament for the General Election ended the probe.

She wrote: ‘Inquiry into ITVS duty of care to participants The DCMS Committee’s decision to launch the inquiry into reality TV comes after the death of a guest on The Jeremy Kyle Show and the deaths of two former contestants in the reality dating show LoveIsland. NOW CONCLUDED #CarolinesLaw.

‘re previous: The Inquiry has not been concluded but swept under the carpet.

‘Not so much a lump but a Landmine. Truth, Respect & Honesty are not alot to ask for when precious lives are at risk. It’s our RIGHT. #CarolinesLaw #SophieGradon #MikeThalassitis.’

Ms Gradon, 32, of Newcastle, who was a contestant on Love Island season two, had overdosed in June 2018.

The former Miss Great Britain said after leaving the Love Island villa she had been the victim of intense cyber bullying and trolling.

In an interview, Sophie described it as ‘horrific’.

The MP inquiry took evidence from July to October last year on the aftercare given to reality TV stars.

The Government website claims the inquiry was concluded following Boris Johnson’s decision to call a winter election.

MailOnline has contacted the DCMS for comment.

Love Island contestants revealed how they struggled in the spotlight after leaving the ITV show.

Marcel Somerville described the aftermath of Love Island as ‘the worst time of my life’ due to media scrutiny and abuse from social media trolls.

An ITV spokesman said after Flack’s death: ‘Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

‘Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.’

She added: ‘Love Island will return tonight which will include a tribute to Caroline who will be forever in our hearts.’

Love Island contestants receive a minimum of eight therapy sessions after leaving the show.

The show also lists other measures in place to protect candidates’ mental health: ‘Bespoke training on dealing with social media and advice on finance and adjusting to life back home.

‘Proactive contact with islanders for a period of 14 months up until the end of the next series.

‘This means contact with the Islander will last for 14 months after the series in which they have appeared has ended, with additional help provided where applicable.

‘We encourage Islanders to secure management to represent them after the show and manage them should they choose to take part in other TV shows, advertising campaigns or other public appearance opportunities.’