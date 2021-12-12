Sophie Long has been found in a foreign country after being ‘abducted’ in the wake of allegations of child sex abuse.

Sophie Long has been found in a foreign country after being ‘abducted’ in the aftermath of allegations of child sex abuse.

Sophie Long, a ten-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this year, has been found in a foreign country.

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, the girl is now being held in protective custody.

Sophie was allegedly abducted by her father, Michael Long, who is currently in police custody.

“Sophie Long has been apprehended and is being held in protective custody in a foreign country.

The sheriff’s office issued a statement saying that “arrangements are being made for her safe return to her family in the United States.”

“Michael Long is being held on felony charges of Interfering with Child Custody.

Long is being extradited to Collin County, Texas, by the United States government.

Sophie was discovered in a foreign country, but Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said his deputies, the FBI, and the US Marshals’ “determined work” “paid off this morning.”

“We are overjoyed that Sophie is safe,” he expressed his delight.

Sophie had been missing since July 12 and had become the focus of a case that had swept the internet.

Her father had accused his ex-wife’s current partner of abusing the child sexually.

Kelly Long has denied all allegations, claiming that her ex-husband’s “personal vendetta…has now escalated to dangerous levels.”

According to court documents, Michael and Sophie communicated in code and used special words to alert him to the alleged domestic violence at her home.

Sophie was seen screaming and telling her grandmother that she does not want to leave the car and go home because she is uncomfortable, according to a viral video.

Since the video went viral on social media, a Facebook campaign called Stand with Sophie was created to draw the attention of celebrities.

After their divorce in July 2015, Michael Long and his ex-wife Kelly were involved in a tumultuous custody battle for Sophie.

The parents were given a 50/50 split custody agreement by a judge.

“I’m praying this will help someone spot them and help us bring Sophie home safely,” a woman believed to be Michael’s girlfriend wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

“Again, a psychological evaluation concluded that Michael is not a stable person for Sophie to be with, and he has threatened to flee the country with her,” Kourtney Chalmers added.

“Missing juvenile is believed to be with her non-custodial parent, Michael Long, and possibly en route to Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Mexico, or Argentina,” the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

“Michael Long is believed to be driving an off-white 2010 Ford Edge SUV or a gray van with blacked-out windows, an NRA sticker, and a black rack on the back…

