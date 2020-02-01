Sophie Wessex opens new facilities at the University of Surrey named after doctor who died of cancer

The Countess of Wessex opened new medical facilities at the University of Surrey today, amid rumours she’s set to take on more responsibilities for the Queen in the wake of Megxit.

Sophie, 55, sported an off-white coat buttoned up over a salmon pink dress as she was led by staff around the Guildford premises named after an NHS doctor who died from cancer.

The new Health Sciences Institute at the University is named after Kate Granger MBE, a NHS doctor who sadly passed from an aggressive formed of cancer called sarcoma in 2016.

Before her death, Kate spurred a social media campaign called #hellomynameis, aimed to encourage better communication between doctors and patients.

Royal experts have recently claimed that Sophie is set for a more prominent role in the spotlight, with one royal expert telling Femail that she is the perfect’ person to ‘pick up the slack’ in the wake of the Sussexes’ departure and Prince Andrew’s ‘retirement’.

The Queen has in recent years been handing over various patronages and duties to younger family members, but the departure of three working royals will inevitably increase the need for more hands on deck.

Speaking to FEMAIL last week, veteran royal reporter Phil Dampier, said Sophie had the ‘potential to be a royal superstar’.

Predicting the Countess would take on more responsibility, he explained: ‘I think she wants to do more and would happily step up to the plate and take over more duties if asked.’

Prince Edward’s wife today met with midwives and student paramedics during her visit at the Institute today, who talked her through their training.

During today’s engagement, the countess looked stylish in the white and pink outfit, which she sported with black tights and a dotted black and white clutch bag, and a pair of black boots.

Showing off an impeccable blow-dry, she wore a few well-selected pieces of jewellery including a discreet silver and gold watch, her wedding ring and a pair of earrings adorned with off white gems.

She listened carefully to the trainees in attendance and other members of staff who demonstrated the range of treatments and care the teaching Institute offers.

The research facilities include life-like mannequins for students to practice on, and Sophie was talked through some of the procedures, listening diligently.

After the visit, she was seen heading out of the Institute holding a bouquet of flowers that was gifted to her by staff and students.

The institute’s goal is to offer the most complete training of healthcare professionals as well as several course in postgraduate research.

It is named after Kate Granger MBE, who spent the last years of her life fighting sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affect 5,300 people in the UK per year.

Inspired by the impersonal manner in which she was treated after her cancer diagnosis and treatment, she started the #hellomynameis campaign on Twitter, which was later endorsed by more than 400,000 doctors, nurses, therapists and other healthcare professionals.

Kate travelled the country to raise awareness on the importance of compassionate care, and even was invited to 10 Downing Street and the Scottish Parliament,

On top of her campaign and managing her illness, Kate also raised £250,000 for the Yorkshire Cancer Centre.

After all her efforts, the NHS laiunched the Kate Granger Awards for Compassionate Care, which celebrates outstanding patient care. She also received an MBE in Buckingham Palace in the summer of 2015, before sadly passing away in 2016.

Sophie, who is married to the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward, 55, has a particularly close relationship with her mother-in-law and already represents the Crown both at home and overseas.

As well as having a close relationship with the Queen, she is said to be ‘very popular’ with other senior royals including Prince Charles, 71, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 72.

It is believed Sophie is seen by the Queen as the Royal Family’s safest pair of hands, because her marriage to Prince Edward has lasted, while Charles, Anne and Andrew have all been divorced.

Last week, Sophie and Prince Edward spent her birthday serving the Queen alongside Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, at a reception for the UK-Africa investment summit at Buckingham Palace.

She also visited Sierra Leone last week for a packed two-day solo trip – becoming the first royal to visit the continent since Prince Harry and Meghan’s African tour in October.

It comes following months of seismic change for the Royal Family that saw Prince Andrew step back from public duties in the wake of his car crash Jeffrey Epstein TV interview, and the Sussexes’ announcement that they would step back as senior royals.

On Saturday Buckingham Palace announced that from the spring Harry and Meghan will stop using their HRH titles and withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments.

However the couple will be allowed to maintain their private patronages and associations.

Prince Harry was at today’s UK-Africa Investment Summit in London for a number of private meetings with heads of state.

It is thought he will soon fly out to join Meghan and one-year-old son Archie in Canada, where they have been living in a multi-million pound Vancouver Island bolthole since before Christmas.