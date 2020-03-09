Sophie Wessex wears nautical outfit for Commonwealth Service

Sophie Wessex looked the picture of elegance in a white and navy dress as she arrived at Westminster Abbey this afternoon for the Commonwealth Service.

The royal, 55, who stepped out ahead of the Queen and other senior members of the Royal Family, put on a typically stylish display in a recycled white ensemble which featured a thick navy stripe.

She first wore the £1850 Suzannah midi-dress, which is designed with a high neck, long sleeves and fit and flare silhouette, at Royal Ascot last June.

Sophie joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – as they carry out their last public royal duty before they walk away from the monarchy.

Prince Edward’s wife opted to wear her blonde hair loosely scraped back, revealing a pair of dainty earrings, and she completed her outfit with a chic navy fascinator.

Sophie, who looked in high spirits, wore a silver brooch on the left-hand side of the modern ensemble, and added a chunky silver watch on her left wrist.

She finished her outfit with a pair of navy suede stiletto heels, and carried her essentials in a Beauchamps of London ‘Codrington’ clutch bag, which featured stud detail down the sides.

The royal kept her makeup minimal, and added a neutral-coloured lip and a touch of peach blusher on her cheeks.

Meanwhile, her husband Prince Edward looked dapper in a dark navy-striped suit, light blue shirt and lemon tie, which appeared to feature several dogs.

The Sussexes arrived after the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and were escorted to their seats. The move signifies their impending exit from The Firm – dubbed Megxit.

Other arrivals included Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds.

Also in attendance was Geri Halliwell and her 13-year-old daughter Bluebell, singers Alexandra Burke and Craig David, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his wife Laura Alvarez.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg and US Ambassador Woody Johnson, who gave another guest an elbow bump in the wake of the coronavirus, were also there.