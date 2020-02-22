Sounders sign M Ibarra to contract

The Seattle Sounders announced the signing of midfielder Miguel Ibarra to a contract on Thursday.

The Sounders did not disclose the terms of the deal for Ibarra, who spent the last three seasons with Minnesota United.

Ibarra will be eligible to compete in the Seattle’s CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 first leg at CD Olimpia on Thursday.

“We are excited to welcome an experienced and versatile player like Miguel to the squad,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said. “His skill set gives us another good option in the attack as we prepare to start the 2020 campaign.”

Ibarra, 29, collected 11 goals and 14 assists in 84 appearances (67 starts) with Minnesota. He had one goal and two assists in 22 matches (16 starts) last season.

–Field Level Media