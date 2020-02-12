Infosurhoy

‘Sounds legit’: Michael Douglas says his father Kirk’s last words endorsed Bloomberg

Michael Douglas has told a crowd at a campaign event that one of the last statements from his father Kirk was an endorsement of presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg and people are left scratching their heads.

After passing away at the age of 103, messages of love and support for ‘Spartacus’ star Kirk Douglas flooded social media. The Hollywood legend left an unrivaled mark on the film industry, but it appears he also left behind an odd political endorsement which his son is now touting.

At the opening of a Bloomberg campaign office in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, 75-year-old Michael Douglas claimed one of the last things his father said to him was that the billionaire candidate “can get it done.”

The ‘Basic Instinct’ star said the exchange occurred during his father’s final moments in the hospital.

The timing of the political endorsement has left many confused and even a little suspicious.

Some even called the recollection a phony attempt to prop up Bloomberg, whom Michael Douglas has been a prominent supporter of on the campaign trail, even lending his voice to ads for the former New York City mayor.

“I don’t for a second believe that Kirk Douglas’s final thought was Michael Bloomberg, but hey, you do you,” tweeted Newsmax journalist and former NYPD officer John Cardillo.

“So says Michael Douglas,” added political reporter Josh Robin of the endorsement.

