South Africa: Army lends support for COVID-19 battle

South Africa’s army is calling up registered health care practitioners to join the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, local media reported on Monday.

According to local daily The Times, the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) said doctors, nurses, emergency care providers, and clinical associates are needed to reinforce existing medical teams.

“The SAMHS is reinforcing, regrouping and strengthening its medical capacity in the wake of the national state of disaster,” read a statement published by The Times.

The report said the recruitment drive will continue until June 23.

South Africa has 1,655 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths so far, while 95 people have recovered from the disease, as per data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

It is the worst-hit country in Africa, where 9,198 cases have been confirmed in 51 countries, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

The death toll across the continent has reached 414, while recoveries are at 747.

The worldwide death toll has risen above 70,000, while confirmed cases are now over 1.28 million, according to the Johns Hopkins data.