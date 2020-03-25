South Africa decrees confinement for 21 days to control the spread of Covid-19

With more than 400 confirmed cases, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night population lockdown (“national lockdown”) for a period of 21 days. Starting at midnight on March 26, all South Africans must stay home, except under strictly controlled circumstances. So until April 16. The South African National Defense Force (SANDF) has been deployed to ensure that the blockade is effective. The new measure aims to slow the spread of Covid-19 infections in the African country with more confirmed positive cases so far.

On Monday, on his way to the nation, Ramaphosa said South Africa “urgently needs to dramatically intensify” its response to curb the spread of the infection. “This is a decisive move to save millions of South Africans from infection and save lives. of hundreds of thousands of people. While it is true that it will have a considerable impact on people’s livelihoods, on the life of our society and on our economy, the human cost of delaying this action would be much, much higher, “explained the President. Experts have alerted to the growing threat of the disease in the country that a slow and insufficient response could lead to close to a million people to become infected in the next 40 days.

“Everyone in South Africa must adhere to the regulations that have been implemented. We need to scale our response. The coming days are crucial and the number could increase from hundreds to thousands, “said Ramaphosa. For this reason, from Thursday at midnight South Africans will have to remain in their homes, being able to leave it under “strict and controlled circumstances” such as needing medical attention, buying food, medicine or collecting a subsidy. The South African president said that health workers, emergency personnel and security services will be exempt from confinement. Thus those people involved in the production, distribution and supply of food and basic goods, banking services, energy maintenance, water and telecommunications services, laboratory services and the provision of medical services and hygiene products. All stores and businesses will be closed except for pharmacies, laboratories, banks, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, supermarkets, service stations and healthcare providers.

Ramaphosa is aware of the problems that this extraordinary measure can bring to the most advanced economy in Africa, but he puts it before facing a “human catastrophe”. To try to alleviate the effects of the “national lockdown”, the president announced that his government has established aid (“Solidarity Fund”) and a package of more than 3 billion rand (about 160 million euros) of financing for companies industrial.

The new government plan follows the declaration of a national state of disaster on March 15, which included various regulations on the revocation of visas for people from high-risk countries, limiting public meetings to a maximum of 100 people, closing the schools and the formation of the National Command Council to monitor the implementation of these measures to try to contain the coronavirus

The Health Department announced Monday that confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa had risen to 402; Gauteng (where Pretoria and Johannesburg are located) has 207 confirmed cases despite being the smallest province in the country. .