South Africa has been added to the red list as the United Kingdom imposes urgent travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the ‘worst ever’ Covid variant.

The supervariant ‘Nu’ is expected to be labeled by the World Health Organization.

South Africa has been added to the UK’s travel blacklist as health officials and ministers scramble to prevent the new Covid “super-variant” from entering the country, which one scientific expert has described as the worst variant they have ever seen.

Experts in the United Kingdom believe that the variant B1.1.529, which is rapidly spreading in South Africa, could reduce vaccine effectiveness by as much as 30%.

Although no cases have been identified in the UK, public health teams are contacting hundreds of people who have recently arrived from South Africa and asking them to take PCR tests.

Every day, more than 500 people arrive at UK airports from South Africa, and the race to get them to take a test is becoming increasingly urgent.

According to one senior health official, the variant, which contains 32 mutations, has evidence of lowering vaccine effectiveness, increasing transmissibility, and increasing infectiousness.

In South Africa, there have been nearly 100 confirmed cases, but the country’s health minister believes there are many more because of a spike in cases in Gauteng province.

A virologist at Imperial College London discovered the variant on Tuesday, and i reported it for the first time on Wednesday.

In Botswana and Hong Kong, there have been a few cases reported.

Officials in the United Kingdom are concerned because the number of mutations distinguishes it from the original Wuhan covid strain, which was used to develop the first generation of vaccines.

According to one expert, the B1.1.529 variant, which the World Health Organization may designate Nu on Friday, could evade vaccines just as well as the Beta variant.

Beta trials revealed that it reduced the AstraZeneca vaccine’s effectiveness to 30% against any infection and 40 to 50% for symptomatic infection.

It reduced vaccine effectiveness by 60% for Pfizer and Moderna infections.

However, the main concern with the B1.1.529 variant is that cases have been rapidly increasing in South Africa, implying that it may be more transmissible than Beta.

The vaccines’ effectiveness against this variant could take two to three weeks to confirm.

South Africa has been placed on a no-fly list as the United Kingdom imposes immediate travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the “worst ever” Covid variant.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]