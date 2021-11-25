South Africa has been placed on a no-fly list as the UK scrambles to stop the ‘worst Covid variant ever’ from entering the country.

The supervariant ‘Nu’ is expected to be labeled by the World Health Organization (WHO).

South Africa has been placed on the UK’s travel blacklist as health officials and ministers scramble to prevent the new Covid “super-variant” from entering the country, which one scientific expert has described as the worst variant they have ever seen.

Experts in the United Kingdom believe that the variant B1.1.529, which is rapidly spreading in South Africa, could reduce vaccine effectiveness by up to 30%.

Although no cases have been identified in the UK, public health teams are contacting hundreds of people who have recently arrived from South Africa and asking them to take PCR tests.

Every day, over 500 people from South Africa arrive at UK airports, and the race to get them to take a test is intensifying.

According to one senior health official, the variant, which has 32 mutations, has evidence of lowering vaccine effectiveness, increasing transmissibility, and increasing infectivity.

In South Africa, nearly 100 cases have been confirmed, but the country’s health minister believes there are many more due to a spike in cases in Gauteng province.

On Tuesday, a virologist at Imperial College London discovered the variant, which was first reported by i on Wednesday.

Botswana and Hong Kong have both reported a few cases.

Officials in the United Kingdom are concerned because the number of mutations distinguishes it from the original Wuhan covid strain, which was used to develop the first generation of vaccines.

According to one expert, the B1.1.529 variant, which the World Health Organization may designate Nu on Friday, could evade vaccines just as well as the Beta variant.

In trials, Beta reduced the AstraZeneca vaccine’s effectiveness to 30% against any infection and 40 to 50% for symptomatic infection.

It decreased vaccine effectiveness by 60% for Pfizer and Moderna infections.

The main concern with the B1.1.529 variant is that cases in South Africa have been rapidly increasing, implying that it may be more transmissible than Beta.

The vaccines’ effectiveness against this variant could take two to three weeks to confirm.

South Africa has been placed on a no-fly list as the UK scrambles to block the “worst ever” Covid variant.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

Travel restrictions: South Africa put on red list as UK scrambles to block ‘worst ever’ Covid variant