South Africa has begun production of vaccines.

South Africa inaugurates a vaccine manufacturing facility.
By 2025, a US businessman’s facility hopes to produce around 1 billion COVID-19 doses per year.
JOHANNESBURG is a city in South Africa.
On Wednesday, South Africa’s president and a US billionaire opened a new vaccine manufacturing facility in Cape Town, with the goal of producing one billion COVID-19 doses per year by 2025.
Cyril Ramaphosa and Patrick Soon-Shiong, who was born in South Africa, cut the ribbon at the new NantSA plant, which will also manufacture cancer vaccines and other pharmaceuticals.
The facility is South Africa’s third vaccine manufacturing facility, but it will be the first in Africa to fully manufacture COVID-19 vaccines rather than relying on semi-finished batches.
The continent’s coronavirus infection rate is highest in South Africa.
More than 3.56 million cases and 93,571 deaths have been reported in the country so far.