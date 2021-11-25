South Africa has confirmed 77 cases of the new Covid “super variant,” bringing the total number of cases to 83 worldwide.

Officials in the United Kingdom say there have been no cases in the country, and it is too early to say whether the vaccines will be less effective.

Authorities in South Africa confirmed that a super variant with 32 mutations that could evade vaccines has been discovered in 22 people.

After being discovered in clusters in South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong, the B1.1.529 strain prompted an international alert.

On Thursday, the South African government announced that 22 cases of B1.1.529 had been identified in the Gauteng province, and that they had requested an urgent meeting with the World Health Organization’s covid technical working group.

Professor Tulio de Oliveira, speaking at a press conference in South Africa, said the B1.1.529 variant had “rapidly increased” in Gauteng province and “may already be present in most provinces.”

Six cases in South Africa, three in Botswana, and one in Hong Kong had been reported prior to the update.

As I previously reported on Wednesday, Dr. Tom Peacock of Imperial College London identified the new variant on Tuesday, which has an “extremely high” number of mutations, some of which suggest it could make vaccines less effective.

Two people who recently returned to Hong Kong from South Africa were confirmed to have the variant, but the small cluster is thought to have been contained due to strict quarantine rules.

Officials from the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency said they are still keeping an eye on the situation in South Africa.

Officials in the United Kingdom said no cases of the variant had been identified in the country. A source said attempts were being made to analyze the variant in a lab to see if it could make the Covid vaccines less effective, but it was too early to say whether it could evade the vaccines.

