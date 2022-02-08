South Africa has given its approval to China’s Sinopharm COVID vaccine.

During clinical trials, vaccines cause mild to moderate side effects.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa’s health regulator announced on Monday that the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine from China had been approved for use in the country.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved the vaccine’s use based on acceptable safety, quality, and efficacy data submitted to Sahpra between July 23 and December 31.

The year 2021 begins on February 22nd.

“However, the authorization is conditional on a number of factors, including that the vaccine is supplied and administered in accordance with the national COVID-19 vaccination program,” Sahpra said in a statement.

The vaccine’s manufacturers must also report the results of ongoing studies and comply with pharmacovigilance activities outlined in the approved risk management plan, which includes submitting periodic safety updates.

During clinical trials, the vaccine, which was originally developed by the Beijing Biological Products Institute, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group (CNBG), showed mild to moderate side effects.

The drug will be given in two doses to people aged 18 and up via intramuscular injection at a two-to-four-week interval, according to Sahpra’s statement. Each dose is 0.5 milliliters.

South Africa, which has the most COVID-19 infections on the African continent, with over 3.6 million cases and 96,021 deaths, has fully vaccinated about 42% of its adult population.

This equates to roughly 40 million people out of the country’s 60 million.