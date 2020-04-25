South Africa reports 7 more deaths from COVID-19

CAPE TOWN, April 22 (Xinhua) — South Africa on Wednesday reported 7 more deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing its death toll to 65.

Five of the deaths occurred in the Western Cape province and two in KwaZulu-Natal, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in his latest update on the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 3,635, up by 170 from Tuesday’s figure, the minister said.

Gauteng remains the epicenter of the outbreak with 1,224 cases, followed by Western Cape with 1,079 and KwaZulu-Natal with 758.

The Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan municipality in the Eastern Cape province has witnessed a rapid rise in caseload, recording a total of 167 cases as well as 6 deaths, according to the minister.

With a total of 377 cases, the Eastern Cape is identified as a new hotspot of virus infections involving many people who were believed to be infected while attending funerals.

Mkhize said testing and screening should be ramped up in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape.

He said mass community testing is operating nationwide, with 133,774 tests conducted to date and 6,868 done in the last 24 hours. Enditem