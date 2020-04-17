South Africa reports seven more COVID-19 deaths

JOHANNESBURG

South Africa announced seven more fatalities from the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the country’s death toll to 34.

“We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating these patients,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

He said six of the reported deaths occurred in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal and one in Gauteng province, which includes the cities of Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria.

Mkhize also announced that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has now reached 2,506.

Health workers in South Africa, like elsewhere around the globe, are increasingly at risk of getting infected with the virus.

Last week, nearly 50 healthcare workers at a hospital in the city of Durban tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital confirmed in a statement.

“Of the staff and doctors tested, we confirm that 47 people who are connected with our hospital have tested positive for COVID-19,” said Netcare, the country’s largest hospital group.

On Wednesday, another large private hospital, Mediclinic Morningside in Johannesburg, announced it was introducing strict access measures to the facility after 12 of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

More than 100 doctors and nurses have died from the virus, including top South African scientist Gita Ramjee, a researcher in HIV prevention.

The country, which has the largest number of cases in Africa, is rolling out mass testing of the population in an effort to curb the rising number of infections.

Since first emerging last December in Wuhan, China, the virus has infected more than 2 million people worldwide and claimed over 133,000 lives, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 510,000 people have recovered.