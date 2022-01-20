South Africa’s defense chief calls for cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Mozambique.

In the fight against terrorism in Mozambique, South Africa’s defense chief calls for cooperation.

In Cabo Delgado, good cooperation will aid in the defeat of terror remnants, says Gen.

The head of the South African National Defense Forces urged regional forces in northern Mozambique to work together to put down an insurgency on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Rwandan Defense Ministry, Rudzani Maphwanya said that joint planning and swift execution of a joint offensive are required to defeat terrorists who have been reported in various areas.

His remarks came during a visit to the headquarters of Rwandan troops in Mocimboa da Praia, Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado Province.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) sent troops to Mozambique in June to assist in the fight against the insurgency in Cabo Delgado, which has killed thousands of people since 2017.

Rwanda has also sent up to 1,000 troops and police to the troubled province.

Maphwanya praised the forces’ cooperation in the operations, which included Rwandan, Mozambique, and SADC troops, and urged commanders on the ground to keep up the good work to defeat the terror remnants in Cabo Delgado.

He claimed that it would ensure the population’s continued return and assist them in reviving social and economic activities while paving the way for long-term peace.

Maphwanya reaffirmed that a recent SADC Chiefs of Defense meeting recommended that the regional force be given more resources to improve its operational capacity.

SADC member countries pledged to support Mozambique in its fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado Province at an extraordinary summit held last week in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.