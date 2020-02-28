South Africa’s NEHAWU says govt wants to review public…

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 26 – South African public sector union NEHAWU said on Wednesday that the government wanted to review a three-year wage deal with public sector workers struck in 2018, calling the move “a declaration of war”.

NEHAWU said in a statement that if Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announces a freezing of public sector wages during a budget speech later on Wednesday, then it will “mobilise all our members and workers to shut down government indefinitely and render the system ungovernable”.

NEHAWU is one of the largest members of the COSATU trade union federation that is in an alliance with the governing African National Congress party. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)