South Asian states report 868 fatalities from virus

Member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) have reported a total of 868 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak.

On Sunday, 2,400 new cases and 64 more deaths were reported, mainly from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The latest situation of the pandemic in SAARC countries is as follows:

Country Total cases New cases Total deaths New deaths Recovered Total tests India 17,615 1,553 559 38 2,854 401,586 Pakistan 8,348 355 168 9 1,868 98,522 Bnagladesh 2,948 492 101 17 775 23,914 Nepal 31 0 0 0 4 29,567 Sri Lanka 271 0 7 0 96 6,467 Afghanistan 996 0 33 0 131 6,422 Bhutan 5 0 0 0 2 8,107 Maldives 52 0 0 0 16 3,714 TOTAL 30,266 2,400 868 64 5,746 578,299

Source: worldometers

India, so far the worst-hit country in the SAARC region, confirmed 17,615 cases and 559 deaths, while 2,854 patients have recovered.

On Sunday, the country reported 1,553 new cases and 38 fatalities.

This was followed by Pakistan with a tally of 8,348 cases, after 355 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

So far, 168 patients have died in the country, nine in the last 24 hours. Some 1,868 patients have recovered.

In Bangladesh, the death toll rose to 101 after 17 more fatalities were reported on Sunday.

The tally of cases in the country has risen to 2,948, with 775 recoveries.

Nepal also confirmed one new case with zero fatalities bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 31.

The other member countries reported no new case on Sunday.

So far, Afghanistan has confirmed 996 coronavirus cases with 33 deaths, while 131 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

Sri Lanka stands at 271 cases with seven deaths. So far, 96 patients have recovered in the island nation.

Maldives has reported 52 confirmed cases with zero deaths, while 16 patients have recovered.

Bhutan is the only country in the region to have confirmed only five cases so far with zero fatalities. At least two people have recovered in the Himalayan state.

* Writing by Islamuddin Sajid