South Asia’s first all-electric supercar heads for Geneva motor show

COLOMBO, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — South Asia’s first fully-electric supercar Vega EVX, designed and manufactured in Sri Lanka, has left for Switzerland, to be unveiled at the 90th Geneva International Motor Show scheduled for March, local media reported on Thursday.

The vehicle was shipped from the Colombo harbor and will reach its destination late February, said a statement from Vega Innovations, a subsidiary of CodeGen International Group of Companies which designed and manufactured the car.

The international motor show will be held in Switzerland from March 5 to March 15.

Vega EVX will be the first-ever vehicle entirely designed and engineered in Sri Lanka, to be showcased at a premier international motor show, the statement said.

The two-seater supercar showcases advanced multidisciplinary technology applications and a skillfully fabricated lightweight carbon fiber body.

“Unlike most electric supercars in the market, the electronics and software for the Vega EVX, along with the liquid cooled battery-pack and the motor-controller, were entirely designed and developed by the in-house team,” Vega Innovations Director Beshan Kulapala said.

“The team behind Vega EVX is an extraordinary bunch of dedicated and passionate individuals who worked together long nights and years to realize a dream that was admired and supported by an entire nation. We are excited to travel to Switzerland as change-makers, making history at one of the most sought-after international motor shows in the world,” Kulapala added.

The Vega EVX comes with a 40 kilowatt hour battery-pack and recent test drives confirm a staggering 0 to 100 km per hour acceleration in 3.1 seconds, an estimated range of 250 km and a top speed of 240 km per hour.