South China’s resort city to set up tourism promotion bureau

HAIKOU, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Sanya, a resort city in south China’s tropical island province of Hainan, will establish a tourism promotion bureau to speed up the recovery and upgrade of the tourism sector after the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The bureau, initiated by the municipal government of Sanya, will jointly be funded by the municipal bureau of tourism, culture, radio, television and sports, and 10 tourism enterprises. It will be managed by a council formed by them.

The organization will focus on eight aspects including the planning of tourism promotion activities as well as cultural and tourism events, global marketing, and joint promotional events with airlines.

As a key tourist city in Hainan, Sanya has carried out measures to support tourism companies and stabilize the market.