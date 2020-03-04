South Chinese province sends fruits, vegetables to coronavirus-hit Hubei

Railway staff carry vegetables supporting Hubei Province at the international railway port in Nanning, in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 3, 2020. Up till March 3, Guangxi has dispatched a total of 16 cargo trains and utilized a number of passenger trains to send 3529.5 tonnes of living and epidemic prevention materials to Hubei Province, to help fight against the novel coronavirus disease in the cities of Wuhan, Honghu, Xianning, Yichang, Shiyan and Huanggang. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)