South Korea brings home fifth gold in short track at YOG

LAUSANNE, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — South Korea brought home their fifth gold in short track speed skating as Kim Chan-seo together with her other three teammates got the first place in the mixed team relay at the Winter Youth Olympic Games here on Wednesday.

Each team has two male skaters and two female skaters from four different countries and regions to complete a 3,000m race.

Team B, composed of Kim and Diede Van Oorschot of the Netherland, Miyata Shogo of Japan, and So Jonathan of the United States, ranked first in the semifinals and then crossed the finish line first in 4 minutes and 12.378 seconds in the final to claim the title.

“We worked well as a team,” said So. “We had one day of practice and we communicated really well to sharpen up our flaws.”

“It’s been really good working with the South Korean coaches. It’s a different environment, maybe they are a little bit more strict, but it helps us to be more motivated to win. During the race, we tried to stay safe, stay tight,” he added.

“I like the mixed nationalities and regions, and mix of boys and girls, because it is very fast and very different,” Van Oorschot said. “The crowd were great and they gave us a very good boost of energy.”

Luliia Beresneva of Russia, Chang Hui of Chinese Taipei, Gabriel Volet of France and Jang Sung-woo of South Korea took the silver for Team G in 4:12.972.

South Korean Seo Whi-min, the gold medalist in women’s 500m and 1,000m, led Team A to finish third in 4:16.115.

“The senior World Cup is big, but this also felt like a very big event to me, and I really wanted to win the medals,” said Seo, who has already taken part in senior competitions and won women’s 1,000m silver at the ISU Word Cup Short Track Speed Skating in Shanghai last December.

China’s Zhang Chutong was in Team H and they finished first in Final B. Enditem