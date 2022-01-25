South Korea claims the North has launched two cruise missiles.

South Korea claims the North has fired two cruise missiles.

The latest missile test comes after North Korea’s leader issued an order to beef up defenses against ‘hostile moves’ by the US.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to local media, the South Korean military claimed on Tuesday that North Korea tested two suspected cruise missiles from land, which would be the fifth missile test this month if confirmed.

“We need to conduct a detailed analysis (on the launches),” a military official told reporters, according to Yonhap News Agency.

“However, if such a missile were to be launched southward, our detection and interception systems would have no trouble countering it,” the official added, without providing further details.

North Korea has already increased the number of missile tests it has conducted this year, with four in the last four weeks, including one with a newly developed hypersonic missile.

Pyongyang conducted a “strategic weapon of great significance” cruise missile test in September of last year.

North Korea’s latest missile test came just days after the country threatened to resume “all temporarily halted” defense activities to bolster its defenses against the US.

Kim Jong Un’s announcement last Wednesday at a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party appeared to refer to Pyongyang’s self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing since 2017.

Kim warned that US threats “have crossed a dangerous line that cannot be ignored,” urging defense officials to “immediately bolster” the North’s “physical means” in response to Washington’s “hostile moves.”

Last week, as the Obama administration responded with new sanctions, the North Korean Foreign Ministry warned that if the US maintains its “attitude of confrontation,” it will face “a stronger and clearer response.”

In the Politburo meeting, Kim also discussed the sanctions, calling them a “foolish act” and accusing Washington of attempting to deprive the North of its right to self-defense.

*Islamuddin Sajid is the author of this piece.