South Korea does not register local coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic broke out

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention ofSouth Korea(KCDC) has registered four imported cases ofCovid-19, but none of local transmission for the first time since the outbreak of the newcoronavirusin the Asian country more than two months ago.

South Korea, which became one of the countries most affected by the pandemic, has drastically reduced its numbers of infections and deaths.The last balance includes 10,765 positive cases and 247 fatalities, after one has been registered on Wednesday.

The last four imported cases are also the smallest daily increase in more than two months, after the highest spike in contagions on February 29, 909.

In relation to patients who have been discharged, the KCDC has confirmed that 9,059 people have so far recovered from the disease. These figures indicate that 85 percent of those who became infected have managed to overcome the new coronavirus.

The total imported cases is 1,065, while 619,881 people have been tested for the new coronavirusin a country of approximately 50 million inhabitants.

The South Korean government, which suspects a new wave of infections by the end of the year, does not rule out easing social distancing measures in the coming days if the current situation continues as it has been up to now.