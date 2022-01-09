South Korea has grounded its entire fleet of F-35 fighter jets, causing a setback.

The South Korean Air Force has suspended Lockheed Martin jet operations due to a landing gear malfunction.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to local media, South Korea grounded its entire fleet of F-35 fighter jet systems on Wednesday, a day after one of the units experienced a malfunction that forced an emergency landing.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean Air Force has decided to halt operations of its F-35A fleet, which was purchased from the United States in 2019.

The Korean Air Force’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Shin Ok-Chul, told a lawmaker about the accident.

After the pilot indicated that he was landing the US-made jet on its fuselage (main body) rather than ejecting due to “avionic system issues,” the Air Force rushed to spray special foam on the runway.

The pilot not only made it out alive, but he also made it to the ground without causing any serious damage to the plane.

This is said to be the first time an F-35 jet, manufactured by Lockheed Martin in the United States, has experienced a belly-landing.

According to a 2014 agreement, Seoul will receive 10 more of the jets from the United States.

The jets had a brief landing gear malfunction, according to South Korean officials.

The pilot took off from Seosan, a city 151 kilometers (94 miles) south of Seoul.