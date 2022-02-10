South Korea makes a new dialogue offer to North Korea.

South Korea extends a new dialogue offer to North Korea.

President Moon has stated that he is available to meet with Kim at any time and in any location.

According to local media, South Korean President Moon Jae-in extended another offer of dialogue to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday, saying that he is willing to meet Kim Jong-un anywhere.

His remarks came in the wake of Pyongyang’s latest missile test, which has heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

“Whether the summit is held face-to-face or virtually doesn’t matter as long as there is a willingness to engage in dialogue.

“Any method North Korea wants will be acceptable,” Moon said in an interview with foreign and local media, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Moon went on to say that he wants to continue the dialogue before the end of his current term, which is set for May.

“It’s also not a good idea to put dialogue prerequisites in place.”

Even such prerequisites, I believe, should be discussed at the negotiating table,” Moon said.

The US had previously stated that it is willing to engage Pyongyang in unconditional talks.

North Korea, on the other hand, has yet to respond to the offers made by the United States and South Korea.

Last month, Kim warned that US threats had “crossed a dangerous line that cannot be ignored,” urging defense officials to “immediately bolster physical means” to counter Washington’s “hostile moves.”

The US has held “hundreds of joint war drills… and conducted tests of all kinds of strategic weapons, while shipping ultra-modern attack means into South Korea and nuclear strategic weapons into the region around the Korean Peninsula, seriously threatening the security of our state,” Kim said, accusing the US of undermining Pyongyang-Washington talks.

‘A stronger and more precise response’

Last month, the Biden administration announced new sanctions in response, infuriating Pyongyang, which threatened “a stronger and clearer response” if the US maintained its “attitude of confrontation.”

In January, North Korea conducted seven confirmed missile tests, one of which was a hypersonic missile that it had developed recently.

“If North Korea’s missile launches go so far as to end a moratorium on long-range missile tests, the Korean Peninsula will revert to the crisis it was in five years,” Moon warned.

He also bemoaned the failure of a deal between the US and North Korea during Donald Trump’s presidency in 2018 and 2019.

