South Korea reported that the infections of 51 coronavirus patients disappeared and were then “reactivated”. However, the virus is unlikely to be at rest.

A medical worker talks to a man in a test facility in Seoul, South Korea on March 4, 2020.

Getty Images

The South Korean CDC reported that 51 patients recovered from the coronavirus, tested negative, and returned to positive within a relatively short time.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, the agency’s director-general, said the virus may have been “reactivated” in patients after hibernation.

However, experts say that this is unlikely. Only certain types of viruses such as HIV and herpes go through latency and reactivation.

It is more likely that the virus has not been completely removed from a patient’s system.

You can find more stories on the Business Insider homepage.

South Korea reported this week that 51 patients who had recovered from the coronavirus and tested negative would later test positive again.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director general of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a briefing on Monday that the virus may have been “reactivated” in these patients after hibernation. He said the tests were done within a “relatively short time” after the patients were released, so they are unlikely to be re-infected.

“While we put more emphasis on reactivation as a possible cause, we’re doing a full study on it,” said Jeong. “There have been many cases where one patient tested negative during one day of treatment and positive on another.”

Most experts believe that the virus is unlikely to be reactivated after a “rest period”. Few types of viruses do this – sometimes called latent – as part of their life cycle within a cell. HIV and herpes are two examples.

It is more likely that people in South Korea still had fragments of the coronavirus in their bodies after their recovery. Such fragments don’t mean that patients are still contagious or sick, but they can still show up in a nucleic acid test, said Dr. Keiji Fukuda, director of the School of Public Health at Hong Kong University, the Los Angeles Times last month.

“The test may be positive, but the infection is not there,” said Fukuda.

The story goes on

Reactivation versus reinfection

Over 315,000 people worldwide have recovered from the coronavirus (probably more because many mild and asymptomatic cases are not reported in official counts). Generally, once your body has antibodies to fight a particular disease, you can no longer get it.

Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed Wednesday with Howard Bauchner, editor of the Journal of American Medical Association, about immunity to coronavirus during a live stream conversation. Fauci said it is unlikely that people will get the coronavirus more than once – at least within a short time.

“If a person becomes infected with Coronavirus A and then becomes infected again with Coronavirus, it can be Coronavirus B,” said Fauci. “But at the moment we don’t believe that this mutates so much that it is completely different.”

This scanning electron microscope image shows the SARS-CoV-2 virus (yellow) – the scientific name of the new corona virus – which emerges from the surface of cells (blue / pink) that have been cultivated in a laboratory.

NIAID RML

With mutated viruses such as colds or seasonal flu, antibodies that build up against one strain are not effective against another. In addition, some types of antibodies weaken over time.

Viruses that cause persistent infections can have latency periods and can be reactivated as part of their life cycle. After an initial infection, these viruses remain in the host cells and only replicate or shed when they are reactivated. Chickenpox, for example, usually occurs in children, but can be reactivated as shingles in adults.

In general, however, this is not common for viruses. Latent viral infections also differ from chronic viral infections such as hepatitis C.

The outbreak in South Korea

The Korean CDC is carrying out an epidemiological examination of patients who have been tested again.

“There have been many cases where one patient tested negative during one day of treatment and positive on another,” said Jeong.

In South Korea, patients are declared healthy after two negative nucleic acid tests every 24 hours.

South Korean soldiers in protective clothing walk on a street in front of Daegu City Hall on March 2, 2020 after a rapid surge in coronavirus cases.

REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon

However, false negative and false positive results are possible.

South Korea had one of the earliest large-scale outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China. But it peaked at the end of February, also thanks to the country’s extensive testing and digital contact tracking.

There were only about 200 deaths and a total of 10,400 cases, with relatively few new infections per day in the past month.

Read the original article about Business Insider