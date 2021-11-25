South Korea will consider prohibiting the consumption of dog meat.

Associated Press writer HYUNG-JIN KIM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — After the country’s president offered to look into ending the centuries-old practice, South Korea announced on Thursday that it will form a task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption.

Restaurants serving dog meat are disappearing in South Korea, as younger people find dog meat to be an unappealing dining option and pets become more popular.

Even though many people do not eat dog meat, recent polls show that more people oppose banning it.

Seven government offices, including the Agriculture Ministry, said in a statement that they decided to form the group, which will consist of officials, civilian experts, and representatives from related organizations, to make recommendations on whether or not dog meat consumption should be prohibited.

Authorities will collect information on dog farms, restaurants, and other facilities, as well as examine public opinion, according to the statement.

When it comes to dog meat consumption, the statement noted that “public awareness of their basic rights and animal rights issues are tangled in a complicated manner.”

“People have negative views both about eating dogs and about legalizing it,” it added.

According to the government, the initiative, which is the first of its kind, does not imply that dog meat will be banned.

Both dog farmers and animal rights activists reacted angrily to the seemingly vague stance.

Farmers argue that the task force’s formation is merely a formality to shut down their farms and dog meat restaurants, while activists argue that the government’s announcement shows a lack of commitment to prohibiting the consumption of dog meat.

The government, according to Ju Yeongbong, general secretary of an association of dog farmers, is “trampling” on people’s right to eat what they want and farmers’ right to live.

FILE – South Korean animal rights activists protest the country’s dog meat culture near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, on July 16, 2020.

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo/AP Photo/AP Photo/AP Photo/

The government’s announcement was “very disappointing,” according to Lee Won Bok, president of the Korea Association for Animal Protection, because it did not include any concrete plans for banning the consumption of dog meat.

“We have serious doubts about the government’s commitment to ending dog meat consumption,” Lee said.

