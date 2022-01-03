South Korean defectors to the North Korean hellhole, where dictator Kim Jong-un’s regime uses flamethrowers to roast civilians.

A SOUTH Korean has defected to North Korea’s hellhole, where dictator Kim Jong-un’s regime uses flamethrowers to roast citizens.

South Korean military said on Sunday that an unidentified person crossed the heavily fortified border into communist North Korea in a rare and shocking defection.

Surveillance equipment had previously detected the individual in the Demilitarized Zone, which is located on the eastern side of the border.

On Saturday night, they eluded capture by South Korean troops and successfully defected to the North.

According to Joint Chiefs of Staff officers, surveillance later detected the person crossing the border.

“We’ve confirmed that the individual crossed the military demarcation line border around 10.40pm and defected to the north,” they said.

South Korea sent a message to the North to ensure the person’s safety, but the North has not responded, according to the officers, who requested anonymity due to department rules.

It was unclear whether this was a rare case of a South Korean wanting to defect to the North or a North Korean who had briefly entered South Korean territory and wanted to return.

North Korea fatally shot a South Korean fisheries official who was discovered floating in its waters along a poorly marked sea boundary in September 2020, causing a public and political outcry.

To protect against the coronavirus pandemic, North Korean troops were ordered to shoot anyone crossing the border illegally, according to South Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un placed a border city under total lockdown earlier in 2020 after a defector with Covid-like symptoms returned home.

That South Korean defector’s fate is unknown.

At a high-profile ruling party meeting on Saturday, North Korea announced that it had decided to prioritize strict virus restrictions.

The Demilitarized Zone separates the two Koreas, which is the world’s most heavily armed border.

An estimated 2 million mines are strewn about the 248-kilometer-long and four-kilometer-wide DMZ, which is surrounded on both sides by barbed wire fences, tank traps, and combat troops.

Defections across the DMZ are uncommon, but since the late 1990s, about 34,000 North Koreans have moved to South Korea to escape poverty and political oppression.

However, rather than crossing the DMZ, the vast majority of them entered via China and Southeast Asian countries.

Although North Korea has yet to report any cases of the coronavirus, experts have questioned the country’s claim to an unblemished record.

Because the 1950-1953 Korean War ended in an armistice rather than a peace treaty, South Korea and a UN force led by the US are still technically at war with North Korea.

