South Korea’s president says he is ‘not considering’ boycotting the Beijing Olympics.

Moon Jae-in’s comments come a week after the United States announced a ‘diplomatic boycott’ of the February 2022 Olympics.

ANKARA (Turkey)

South Korea’s president said on Monday that a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, which will take place next February, is “not under consideration.”

At a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Moon Jae-in said, “We have not been asked by the United States or any other nation to join (the boycott).”

The US will not send any diplomatic or official representations to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics or Paralympics, according to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, citing “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses.”

China accused the United States of “attempting to disrupt” the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, saying “Beijing will take firm countermeasures.”

“The United States is attempting to disrupt the Beijing Winter Olympics as a result of its ideological bias, lies, and rumors,” Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a news conference in Beijing.

*This article was written by Islamuddin Sajid.